By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, June 15 German insurer Allianz
expects the technology underpinning virtual currency
bitcoin to encourage trading in catastrophe bonds, which
transfer the risk of natural disasters such as hurricances to
investors.
"Cat bond" payments between insurers and investors can take
weeks or even months after a storm hits, but the use of "smart
contracts" -- agreements that are automatically executed via the
blockchain when a set of predetermined conditions are met --
could cut this down to hours or a few days, Allianz said.
Allianz, Europe's biggest insurer, worked with Bermuda-based
investment manager Nephila Capital to test blockchain, or
distributed ledger technology as many financial institutions
prefer to call it, in a natural catastrophe swap transaction.
Cat bonds and swaps allow investors to earn an attractive
return, but they risk losing their capital if a hurricane or
other natural disaster hits.
Allianz and Nephila Capital said in a statement on Wednesday
that a test run showed that processing and settlement of
payments between insurers and investors could be significantly
accelerated and simplified by blockchain-based contracts.
Blockchain works as a tamper-proof ledger that is able to
facilitate and process transactions, as well as other transfers
of data, with no need for third-party verification.
Because it does not require manual processing, nor
authentication through intermediaries, it can make payments more
reliable and more easily audited.
"Delays and the risks of human error are completely
removed," Allianz underwriting officer Richard Boyd said.
Blockchain also makes sure that the digital contract
ownership cannot be duplicated or forged, which would boost
public trading of catastrophe bonds, Allianz said, adding that
it would now develop a more detailed business case and involve
other financial partners.
Blockchain's proponents say it has the potential to disrupt
financial markets by making payments and the settling of
securities transactions cheaper.
Financial regulators are still trying to assess the
implications of blockchain, and whether it could meet technical,
governance, legal and regulatory requirements.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said
this month it was too early to form a definite opinion of the
technology and that firms planning to use blockchain should keep
the existing regulatory framework in mind.
Allianz said there was a need to start discussions with
regulators on how to manage the technology to benefit customers.
