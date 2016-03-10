HANOVER, Germany, March 10 German insurer
Allianz named two new board members to succeed asset
management chief Jay Ralph and company investment head
Maximilian Zimmerer, who will step down this year.
Europe's biggest insurer said Jacqueline Hunt, 47, a former
chief executive for the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa at
Prudential, would replace Ralph from July 1.
Ralph is leaving Allianz at his own request to spend more
time with his family, the company said in a statement.
Allianz also said Guenther Thallinger, 44, would take over
responsibility for Investment Management as well as the Global
Life and Health business from Zimmerer from Jan. 1, 2017.
Zimmerer is retiring when his contract ends on Dec. 31, the
company said.
