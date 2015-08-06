FRANKFURT Aug 6 German insurer Allianz
on Thursday said it was cutting the size of its
management board to nine members as part of a broader executive
reshuffle at the group.
Manuel Bauer, the executive responsible for Insurance Growth
Markets, who leaves at the end of August, will not be replaced.
As part of the reshuffle, the company said Chief Executive
Oliver Baete will take over responsibility for human resources
from Werner Zedelius.
As of September 1, 2015, Zedelius will become responsible
for central and eastern Europe, Sergio Balbinot will take over
responsibility for the Middle East, North Africa and India, and
Axel Theis will be responsible for Australia. Maximilian
Zimmerer will be responsible for Asia, the company said.
Allianz's management board had 10 members.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)