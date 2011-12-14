* Appoints four board members to replace three leaving

* Restructures some areas of responsibility

FRANKFURT Dec 14 Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz, has rejuvenated its management board with four appointments -- including a woman for the first time -- to plug a brain drain of senior executives.

Two of its departing execs are taking up senior posts in the banking sector.

Allianz's supervisory board on Wednesday released board members Paul Achleitner and Enrico Cucchiani from management contracts, allowing them to leave by May 31, 2012, and Dec. 21, 2011, respectively.

Achleitner is to join Deutsche Bank as chairman of the supervisory board of Germany's biggest lender, while Cucchiani is to become chief executive of Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, on Dec. 22.

The four newcomers would replace three departing board members and ultimately raise total management board membership by one person to 11, Allianz said.

Helga Jung, 50, Gary Bhojwani, 43, and Dieter Wemmer, 54, will join the board from Jan. 1, 2012, while Maximilian Zimmerer, 53, now head of the German life insurance business, will join from June 1.

"These are all well-known personalities. I think this is a good decision that points to continuity at the company rather than big changes," said one Munich-based insurance industry observer, who declined to be named.

The company had already announced Joachim Faber, chief executive of asset manager Allianz Global Investors, would be retiring this year.

On the management board, Zimmerer will take over Achleitner's responsibilities as finance director as well as the company's Global Life department.

Bhojwani will take over U.S. insurance from board member Jay Ralph, who is replacing Faber as head of asset management.

Jung will have responsibility for the insurance business in Spain, Portugal and Latin America, as well as mergers and acquisitions, strategic participations and legal affairs.

Wemmer will be responsible for the Western European insurance activities except Spain, Portugal and German-speaking countries, the company said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Hulmes)