FRANKFURT, April 27 Allianz chief financial officer Oliver Baete will soon take on a regional operational role at Europe's biggest insurer, potentially preparing him for the chief executive post, a German newspaper reported on Friday.

Baete, 47, who is responsible for reporting, controlling and risk at German group Allianz, will take on operational responsibility for one of its regions "in the foreseeable future," the Financial Times Deutschland quoted insurance sources as saying.

The operational role will give Baete time to show he is capable of taking Allianz's helm as a successor to chief executive Michael Diekmann, 57.

Baete is seen within the company as one of "a wide range of possible successors" to Diekmann, the paper quoted a source as saying.

An Allianz spokeswoman said the company would comment on speculation about management board moves only if changes were in the offing.

In December, Allianz unveiled a clutch of board changes, including four new appointments to help replace departing executives Paul Achleitner, who is to join Deutsche Bank , Germany's biggest lender, as chairman of its supervisory board, and Enrico Cucchiani, who took up the role of chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank.

The Financial Times Deutschland quoted industry sources as saying one of the new board members, Dieter Wemmer, 55, who joined Allianz from rival Zurich Financial, could be in line to take over Baete's responsibilities. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christian Kraemer; Editing by Dan Lalor)