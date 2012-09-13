FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Allianz swapped the
responsibilities of two top board members to give the insurer's
chief financial officer experience in the insurance business, a
move widely seen as preparing the him for the insurer's top job
in future.
Oliver Baete, currently Chief Financial officer and board
member responsible for controlling and risk, will trade
responsibilities with Dieter Wemmer, board member responsible
for overseeing insurance operations in Western and Southern
Europe, Allianz said in a statement.
"By the end of 2012, Oliver Baete will have set the course
for the implementation of the upcoming Solvency II regulatory
framework," Allianz Chief Executive Michael Diekmann said in a
statement, referring to new capital rules being introduced for
the insurance sector.
"That is the right moment to execute our plan for Oliver
Baete to take over operational responsibility for an insurance
business and Dieter Wemmer to take over Oliver Baete's
responsibility," added the 57-year-old Diekmann.
