* Diekmann's current contract ends in December
* Shareholders see 1-2 year reappointment as caretaker
* Company facing tough strategic challenges
* Successor to Diekmann not yet positioned
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Aug 1 Allianz is poised to
reappoint Michael Diekmann as chief executive in October,
investors believe, possibly delaying tough choices on whether
Europe's largest insurer expands its global presence or returns
more cash to shareholders.
The German group has grown to become the world's
second-biggest investor after BlackRock, excelling at
its core insurance business but increasingly struggling to
manage a global empire from its headquarters alongside Munich's
luxurious English Garden.
Diekmann, a 26-year veteran of the company known for his
calm and measured voice in public, weathered a hailstorm of
criticism this year about the firm's asset manager, Pimco.
Sagging performance at the world's largest bond fund and the
outspoken style of its idiosyncratic leader Bill Gross, 70,
created the impression that the Bavarians had little control
over their California-based firm.
Profits from Pimco have enabled Allianz to overlook slow
growth in its core insurance business. But with Pimco faltering,
the company may risk falling behind peers such as Axa,
which is powering forward in emerging markets.
"Allianz needs to decide what it is," said Nick Holmes,
insurance analyst at Societe Generale. "Diekmann has failed to
answer that question."
For now, investors appear mostly sanguine about Diekmann's
tenure: he steered Allianz out of a disastrous investment in
Dresdner Bank and through the chaos of the euro debt crisis. He
is managing the challenges of tougher financial services
regulation and low interest rates with aplomb, investors say.
Allianz's share price has doubled since Diekmann took the
reins back in 2003, outpacing a 60 percent rise in the STOXX
Europe 600 insurance index. However, Germany's blue-chip
DAX more than tripled over the same period.
Diekmann will reach the traditional retirement age of 60 and
the end of his contract in December and may not be able to
address strategic issues in a rump term in which he will likely
groom a successor.
Investors want a more generous dividend payout to bring
Allianz on par with rivals, more growth in insurance, and
tighter controls at Pimco, which Allianz wants to keep because
it contributes about one quarter of group operating profit.
"Pimco has been very successful but Pimco in particular has
a very different remuneration and governance structure from the
rest of the group," said JP Morgan analyst Michael Huttner.
"This is a continuing challenge for Allianz," he said.
GENERATIONAL CHANGE
Although Allianz has not positioned anyone clearly as
successor, the company harbours a number of candidates.
Oliver Baete, 49, Allianz's board member for insurance
operations in Western and Southern Europe, is seen as front
runner for the job.
The ex-McKinsey executive joined Allianz's board in 2008,
serving as chief operating officer and chief financial officer
before moving into his current regional role last year.
That move was part of an Allianz "plan" to give Baete
hands-on, operational experience in insurance, Diekmann said at
the time, fuelling speculation he was being groomed for the top
job.
One Allianz manager familiar with Baete's progress said the
plan appeared to be working, with Baete showing impressive
technical knowledge on nuts-and-bolts insurance issues.
However, Baete may need more time to show that his efforts
to improve operations in test cases France, Italy and Turkey,
where he led the takeover of insurer Yapi Kredi Sigorta last
year, are paying off, said the manager, who declined to be named
because he is not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
Shareholders say Markus Riess, 48, chief executive of
Allianz's German unit for the past four years, also had strong
credentials after reorganising insurance operations at home.
Chairman Helmut Perlet has also promised to vet external
candidates for board positions and could be inspired by the
sweeping strategy changes brought to Italian insurer Generali
by its CEO, Mario Greco, a former Allianz board member
and a senior executive at Zurich Insurance.
Six of Allianz's 11 board members including Diekmann will
see their current contracts expire at the end of 2014. Two,
Manuel Bauer and Clement Booth, will have reached their 60th
birthday and are expected to retire, while CFO Dieter Wemmer's
contract will be renewed, sources familiar with the matter said.
Allianz declined to comment on potential board changes.
WITH A BANG
Perlet, the man tasked with finding a successor, has said a
decision on the future leadership of the $80 billion company
will be taken in October, two months before the CEO's term ends.
That narrow window has encouraged the view among large
shareholders that Diekmann will be asked to stay on for a year
or two for an orderly transition to a new chief.
Postponement of Diekmann's departure would mean the company
could prepare a change in leadership with calm, said Henning
Gebhardt, head of Europe, Middle East and African equities at
DWS, the fund management arm of Deutsche Bank and one
of Allianz's largest shareholders.
"We would welcome Diekmann's continuing for a bit longer,"
Gebhardt said.
Diekmann, who is preparing to celebrate Allianz's 125th
anniversary next year, has kept quiet about his career plans.
"I could well imagine Diekmann taking advantage of the
company's anniversary celebrations at the shareholder meeting
next spring," said a fund manager at one of Allianz's top 10
shareholders, predicting the chief executive would reveal his
successor and a record dividend to mark the occasion.
"That would be a farewell to his taste: on a big stage, with
a loud drum roll," said the manager, whose company policy did
not allow him to comment publicly.
(Additional reporting by Kathrin Jones and Alexander Huebner;
Editing by Thomas Atkins, Elaine Hardcastle and Mark Potter)