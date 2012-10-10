MUNICH, Germany Oct 10 Allianz is
under increasing pressure to cut costs given the low-interest
rate environment, which undermines the insurer's ability to earn
adequate returns on investment, its Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Baete said.
The insurer is already trimming costs at its German
property-casualty division, a move which will involve job cuts,
Baete said at an event in Munich.
Allianz also said it was open to investing in offshore wind
projects. The Munich-based insurer could invest up to 1 billion
euros ($1.3 billion), given the right legal conditions, Baete
said.
Investments in onshore wind projects yield a gross margin of
between 7 and 9 percent, way above the 1.5 percent return on
10-year German sovereign debt.
By end 2012, Allianz will have invested about 1.5 billion
euros in solar and windparks.
($1 = 0.7754 euros)
