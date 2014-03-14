FRANKFURT, March 14 German insurer Allianz
hinted at a higher dividend payout on Friday, pledging
to review its policy of paying 40 percent of net profit as a
dividend after criticisms its dividend for 2013 had fallen short
of expectations.
Allianz raised its dividend for 2013 by 0.80 euros to 5.30
euros per share, which was exactly in line with the median
forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"In 2014, we will re-evaluate our target payout ratio of 40
percent," Europe's biggest insurer said in its annual report
published on Friday.
Allianz has traditionally aimed to dedicate 20 percent of
net income to invest in its existing operations, 20 percent to
fund takeovers, 20 percent to purchase real assets and 40
percent to the dividend.
However, Allianz also said in a Feb. 27 conference call with
analysts that it had heard comments that the 5.30 dividend
proposed for 2013 had fallen short of expectations.
"The dividend policy will be driven by investment
opportunities in the market, the cash flows produced, and
nothing else," Allianz board member Maximilian Zimmerer told the
conference call, underscoring that the company's regulatory
capital solvency ratio did not pose a hurdle for the dividend.
Allianz on Friday reiterated its full year goal of earning
operating profit of 10 billion euros this year, with its
standard caveat that the goal vary by 500 million euros above or
below the target depending on market volatility and natural
catastrophe claims.
It earned operating profit of 10.07 billion euros in 2013.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Thomas Atkins and Toby
Chopra)