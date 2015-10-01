NEW YORK Oct 1 Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic
adviser at Allianz SE, said investors should look for
opportunities in emerging markets, which have become "unhinged."
"Look at sectors that have been completely unhinged.
Emerging markets have been completely unhinged, they're broken
in terms of markets," El-Erian told CNBC.
He noted that all emerging market economies were slowing,
and that weakness in those economies could lead to slower U.S.
economic growth but not a U.S. recession.
El-Erian also said there was a "high" probability that the
European Central Bank would expand its stimulus program.
"I suspect if we talk in January, we'll find that the ECB
has pressed even harder on the stimulus accelerator, while the
Fed has taken its foot a little bit off the accelerator," he
said.
ECB President Mario Draghi said Sept. 23 that the central
bank needed more time before deciding on further stimulus. He
said, however, that the ECB was ready to beef up its 1 trillion
euro plus asset buying program if needed.
The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on
Sept. 17 in a bow to worries about the global economy, financial
market volatility and sluggish inflation at home, but left open
the possibility of a modest policy tightening later this year.
El-Erian also said activist investor Carl Icahn was "right"
with regard to his recent view on market risks. Icahn recently
ramped up criticism of the Fed, warning about the unintended
consequences of ultra low interest rates on the economy and
financial markets.
"He's right ... the balance of risk is starting to tilt
because policymakers are not responding," El-Erian said.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr)