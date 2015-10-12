* Bought Selecta at height of buyout boom before crisis
* Selecta was last ACP private equity investment
* ACP now fully focused on infrastructure
FRANKFURT, Oct 12 Allianz Capital Partners
(ACP) has sold its majority stake in vending machine
operator Selecta to buyout group KKR, drawing a line
under its own private equity business.
Allianz did not disclose a price for the Swiss-based group,
but two people familiar with the deal said that it got only a
small purchase price for the stake.
Selecta, which ACP bought in 2007 for 772 million pounds
($1.19 billion) backed by 690 million pounds of loans, marks the
insurer's last direct private equity investment.
The company has refocused on infrastructure investments
after several of its investments ran into trouble.
ACP lost its investment in Manroland, acquired in 2006, in
the 2011 insolvency of the printing machine group. In 2013, ACP
sold its stake in Scandlines at a lower valuation than it had
agreed to when it acquired the ferry group in 2007.
Like the other two investments, Selecta proved as an example
of highly leveraged buyout deals struck in boom times proving
unsustainable as Europe's economy went into recession.
Selecta ran into difficulties in repaying its loans, and in
2012 ACP tried but failed to sell Selecta as offers fell short
of a level that would have repaid Selecta's debt.
By late 2013, Selecta's second lien loans were quoted at 50
percent of face value and the company's mezzanine loans were
trading at 10 percent of face value.
But in 2014, KKR agreed to provide a 220 million euro ($251
million) quasi-equity payment-in-kind loan to Selecta, which
helped it to avoid a debt restructuring. At the time, KKR also
received warrants enabling it to take up to 40 percent of the
company in a potential sale.
KKR has also invested in German coffee machine and
kitchenware manufacturer WMF, and Gruppo Argenta, Italy's second
largest vending and coffee services company, which last year
received an 100 million euro investment from KKR Credit.
Selecta operates 145,000 vending machines, employs 4,500
people, and serves more than 6 million consumers daily with
coffee, cold drinks and snacks.
The group posted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortization of 123 million euros on 714
million in sales in the 12 months to June 2015.
KKR is buying a stake in Selecta of more than 90 percent
with minority investor BlueBay staying invested.
($1 = 0.6513 pounds)
($1 = 0.8777 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; editing by
Jason Neely and Keith Weir)