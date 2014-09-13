FRANKFURT, Sept 13 German insurer Allianz
is planning to sell the personal insurance business of
its U.S. subsidiary Fireman's Fund as the unit continues to miss
its targets, a German newspaper reported.
Fireman's Fund's commercial coverage focused on small and
medium-sized U.S. businesses will be integrated into Allianz'
industrial insurance unit called Allianz Global Corporate &
Specialty, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday.
Allianz declined to comment.
Fireman's Fund has been a headache for Europe's biggest
insurer for years, repeatedly reporting operating losses and
prompting calls by some analysts for a sale of the business.
The U.S. insurer aimed to return to profit partly by turning
itself into a niche player, concentrating on six industrial
sectors and 17 sub-sectors, and cleaning its books of less
profitable business.
But Allianz Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer last month
said Fireman's Fund was a "disappointment" after its
underwriting loss widened substantially.
The combined ratio, which measures costs and claims as a
percent of premiums, deteriorated to 121.2 percent in the second
quarter, compared with 100.2 percent in the year-earlier period.
"The target of making a little underwriting profit this year
is completely out of reach," Wemmer told analysts in the
insurer's second quarter earnings call.
That contrasted with comments made in March by Allianz board
member Gary Bhojwani, who is responsible for Fireman's Fund and
who had said that the unit aimed to turn an underwriting profit
in 2014.
Allianz said last month that it had to bump up reserves for
past large losses at the unit but stressed that management was
looking to achieve "accelerated improvements" at Fireman's Fund
and would not rule out cost-cutting as part of the effort.
Despite the problems, Wemmer assured analysts that there was
no systemic problem with reserving at Fireman's Fund.
Allianz Chief Executive Michael Diekmann, whose contract
runs out in December, wants to clear the group of one of the
major issues that have dragged down the U.S. business in many of
the 23 years that it has belonged to the German group, whether
his contract is prolonged for another two years or not, the
paper said.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tom Heneghan)