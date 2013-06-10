FRANKFURT, June 10 Allianz faces damage claims of 460 million euros ($608.1 million) from flooding in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic, insurance analysts at JP Morgan have estimated.

"We estimate that Allianz's bill for the floods in Germany is 350 million euros, just above the 330 million cost for Germany in 2002, and 460 million is the likely total cost vs 710 million in 2002, including 110 million for Czech and Austria," JP Morgan analyst Michael Huttner wrote in a note to clients.

"This means that Allianz is still on track we believe for our forecast 94.0 percent full year combined ratio," he added.

The combined ratio measures administrative costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, so a ratio below 100 percent means an insurer is making a profit on its core insurance business.

An Allianz spokeswoman declined to comment on the figure, saying it was too early for damage estimates.

"It is raining again and we are still trying to get into the affected areas," she said.

Some other German insurers have said this month's events look likely to match or exceed the costs of the big floods that hit the region in 2002.

Reinsurer Munich Re on Monday said it would likely take "weeks" to arrive at a reliable figure on the cost.

