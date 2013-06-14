New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
FRANKFURT, June 14 Allianz says it expects a net hit of around 350 million euros ($465.5 million) from the flooding in central Europe, it said on Friday, in its first estimate of the losses.
Europe's biggest insurer said it expected to pay out more than 500 million euros to its policy holders for the floods, but around 150 million of the cost would be passed on to reinsurers. ($1 = 0.7519 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 8 A computer hack set off all the emergency sirens in Dallas for about 90 minutes overnight in one of the largest known breaches of a siren warning system, officials in the Texas city said on Saturday.