BRIEF-China Sports Industry's shares to resume trade on June 5
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
FRANKFURT Dec 5 Allianz's German unit will trim the overall interest rate it will pay to life insurance policy holders next year by 0.3 percentage points to 4.2 percent, as rock-bottom capital market interest rates continue to bite.
Other insurers have also announced rate cuts for next year, reflecting dwindling investment income from government bonds and other investments in the wake of the financial crisis. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
June 4 Mosul Bank For Development And Investment :