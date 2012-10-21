Oct 21 Fears of inflation triggered by a wave of
new money from the European Central Bank could push German
consumers into the real estate market, creating a property
bubble, German insurer Allianz's finance chief said.
"The central banks are flooding the world with cheap money.
Low interest rates over a long period of time always lead to
mal-investments. The real estate bubbles in the U.S., Spain or
Ireland proved this," Maximilian Zimmerer told German daily
Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Germany could be the next in line, he said. "The bubble
would not likely be driven by institutional investors, but
rather by private investors fleeing into tangible assets out of
fear of inflation and a collapse in the euro."
Economic imbalances built up in southern Europe have been
receding thanks to considerable structural reforms and
austerity-induced budget cuts, Zimmerer said.
"Fundamentally, there is no need for concern when it comes
to Spain and Italy, for example."
Zimmerer saw scope to accommodate Greece's request for two
extra years to meet fiscal targets, since budget cuts have led
to recession and, hence, an ever shrinking tax base. "One should
give the Greeks more time, they need money over a longer
period," he said.
His comments will be published in the paper's Monday
edition.
