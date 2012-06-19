FRANKFURT, June 19 Allianz's German
life insurance unit is testing new policies in a bid to counter
the effect of rock-bottom interest rates on the business, the
head of the unit said in a newspaper interview.
"We want to bring new products to the market from the middle
of 2013 and we're already testing them," Markus Faulhaber, who
took up the post of chief executive of Allianz Leben in January,
told the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper.
European life insurers have been turning their backs on
guaranteed-return savings policies, historically their flagship
product, because low interest rates and tough new capital rules
are making it harder to make a profit from them.
Faulhaber said Europe's biggest insurer would be able to
meet its guarantee obligations to policyholders even if low
interest rates persisted and would continue to offer this type
of policy.
However, it was also looking at products where the level of
guarantee could be adjusted at different points over the life of
the policy.
"That can be very attractive to a customer who expects that
in 20 or 30 years interest rates, including the guaranteed
interest rate, will be higher than they are today," Faulhaber
said.
Separately, Faulhaber urged changes in new European capital
rules for insurers, known as Solvency II, due to take effect in
2014.
"Unless it is substantially changed, Solvency II will lead
to very strong swings up and down in the capital needs of life
insurers," Faulhaber said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)