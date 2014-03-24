FRANKFURT, March 24 Allianz Global Investors, an
asset manager for Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE,
is investing 433 million euros ($597 million) in a Belgian
motorway project, reflecting a quest among long-term investors
for higher-yielding holdings.
AllianzGI said it was investing in senior debt of the A11
motorway on behalf of the Allianz group and unnamed third
party-clients, pushing AllianzGI's infrastructure investments
above 2 billion euros.
Rock-bottom interest rates on government bonds have left
insurers and pension funds eager to find higher-yielding
long-term investments that they can use to meet obligations to
policy holders payable decades in the future.
The A11 project involves building 12 kilometres of motorway
to connect the port of Zeebrugge with the E40 and E34 motorways
in West Flanders.
The European Investment Bank is also investing about 145
million euros in the bonds, which have a maturity of 31.5 years,
Allianz said.
The coupon on the bonds, which are issued by an entity
called viaA11 NV, is 4.49 percent. By comparison, euro benchmark
30 year debt is currently yielding just under 2.5 percent
.
AllianzGI set up a team in late 2012 to help clients invest
in senior infrastructure debt and has done eight deals in seven
countries over the past year.
"The volume of deals shows that a new asset class is
becoming established," said Deborah Zurkow, chief investment
officer for infrastructure debt at AllianzGI.
($1 = 0.7256 Euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener; Editing by
David Holmes)