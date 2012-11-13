FRANKFURT Nov 13 Allianz is eyeing a
10 billion euro ($12.7 billion)boost in property investments
over the next five years as it seeks to offset low yields from
conventional investments, it said on Tuesday.
Europe's biggest insurer has an investment portfolio of 498
billion euros, more than 90 percent of which is invested in
fixed-income securities that have seen their yields cut in the
wake of the financial crisis.
Allianz would like to invest about 2 billion euros per year
in property over the next five years to bring the total to 30
billion, Maximilian Zimmerer, Allianz's board member responsible
for the insurer's investment strategy, told a journalist
briefing.
($1 = 0.7867 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)