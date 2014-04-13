FRANKFURT, April 13 Germany's Allianz,
the world's largest insurance company, plans to increase its
investments in shares and infrastructure as it seeks higher
returns in a low interest-rate environment, a German newspaper
reported.
Allianz Chief Executive Michael Diekmann was quoted in
German daily Tagesspiegel as saying Allianz wanted to invest
more in "real assets, in properties and in shares" as well as in
infrastructure projects such as wind parks, roads and airports.
In a pre-release of the interview to be published on Monday,
Diekmann said Allianz wants to increase its investments in
shares by about 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion), or 1 percent of
the more than 500 billion euros of funds it manages from
customer investments in insurance policies.
In terms of investments in infrastructure projects, he said
Allianz would consider it appropriate to have a new kind of
investment class, for example, securitizations which could be
made by the European Investment Bank or the state
development bank KfW.
Allianz was not immediately available to comment on Sunday.
($1 = 0.7201 Euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Erica Billingham)