(Corrects currency conversion, paragraph 3)
FRANKFURT Oct 12 Allianz Capital Partners
has sold its majority stake in vending machine
operator Selecta to buyout group KKR, drawing a line
under its private equity business.
Selecta's bondholders still need to approve the deal, the
companies said in statement on Monday.
Selecta, which ACP bought in 2007 for 772 million pounds
($1.19 billion) backed by 690 million pounds of loans, is the
last direct private equity investment of the insurer, which has
refocused on infrastructure investments after several of its
investments had run into trouble.
Allianz did not disclose a price tag, but a person familiar
with the deal said it was able to reap a positive purchase price
from the stake sale.
($1 = 0.6513 pounds)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Editing by
Victoria Bryan)