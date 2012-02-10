FRANKFURT Feb 10 Allianz aims to double the volume of its asset-backed lending in the coming years, pitting Europe's biggest insurer in tighter competition with banks, a German newspaper reported on Friday.

Allianz has no target volume for its asset-backed loans but hopes to build up the business in steps over the next three to five years, Nikhil Srinivasan, Allianz's Chief Investment Officer, told Boersen-Zeitung newspaper in an interview.

"By then, asset-backed loans could reach a share of 5 percent to 7 percent of our portfolio. That would be a doubling of our current engagement," Srinivasan said.

Allianz's investment portfolio totals around 460 billion euros ($612 billion).

Yields of 5-7 percent on this type of lending make it particularly attractive at the moment, Srinivasan said, adding that Allianz had organised its credit department as a lending desk.

The insurer has mainly been involved in lending on commercial real estate in France and Germany, such as financing for the sale of Deutsche Bank office towers in Frankfurt, but home mortgages are also an interesting area, he said.

German insurers have been muscling into commercial real estate lending, vaunting their financial stamina as banks' ability to underwrite big, long-term projects flags.

Allianz is engaging in lending for infrastructure projects, as well as investing its own capital in some, such as the Norwegian gas transport network Gassled. ($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)