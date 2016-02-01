BRIEF-Kroger announces retirement of Paul Bowen, President of Jay C and Ruler
* Kroger announces retirement of Paul Bowen, President of Jay C and Ruler
Feb 1 Investment management firm PIMCO, a unit of Allianz SE, appointed Craig Dawson, currently managing director and head of strategic business management, as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Dawson will be based in London and will replace Bill Benz, who will retire by June-end, PIMCO said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* Kroger announces retirement of Paul Bowen, President of Jay C and Ruler
* Honeywell files International Trade Commission complaint against Code Corp. over bar code reading patent infringement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: