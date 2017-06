May 19 Allianz Global Investors, a unit of Germany-based Allianz SE, said it named Emmanuel Deblanc as head of resilient credit.

Deblanc previously co-headed BNP Paribas SA's debt advisory team.

Allianz Global also hired Benjamin Walter as vice president of its core infrastructure debt strategy. Walter joins from BlackRock Inc, where he was vice president of infrastructure debt team. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)