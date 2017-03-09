BERLIN, March 9 Allianz has picked a
new finance chief, it said on Thursday, as the German insurance
group presses ahead with a reshuffle of top management
positions.
Giulio Terzariol, who runs group planning and controlling
and has been with Allianz for 19 years, will succeed finance
chief Dieter Wemmer next January and serve until December 2020,
the company said on Thursday.
Munich-based Allianz will also replace the head of its
German operations, Werner Zedelius, with Niran Peiris who has
held positions with the firm in Australia, it said.
Wemmer and Zedelius are leaving because they're reaching the
company's age limit of 60 years.
Separately, Allianz proposed two new candidates for election
to its supervisory board, including former Adidas
chief executive Herbert Hainer, and proposed three board members
for re-election.
