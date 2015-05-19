May 19 Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), the specialty insurance services arm of Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz SE, said it appointed Willem van Wyk chief executive for Dubai.

Wyk will oversee sectors such as property, liability, financial lines, engineering, energy and marine. He reports to Carsten Scheffel, chief regions and markets officer.

Wyk started his career at AGCS as head of market management, Australia, in May 2008. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)