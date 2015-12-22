NEW YORK Dec 22 Vineer Bhansali, a Pimco managing director and "tail risk" expert who is leaving the Newport Beach, Calif-based firm this week, said on Tuesday that he is forming investment management advisory firm LongTail Alpha LLC.

Bhansali, 49, had been at Pacific Investment Management for 16 years, serving the last eight as managing director and Head of the Quantitative Portfolios Team. He is an expert in tail-risk hedging, which was the talk of Wall Street in 2008 after global markets nosedived and traumatized investors tried to figure out how they could protect themselves from extreme or "black swan" events.

"LongTail Alpha believes that sustained portfolio performance comes from expecting the unexpected, and positioning portfolios to earn yield while maintaining convexity," a statement from LongTail said. "The firm will blend a solutions approach with additional value provided through applying decades of experience in active portfolio implementation of these techniques."

Bhansali served as the head of quantitative investment portfolios at Pimco, managing almost $50 billion notional value in tail risk portfolios for some of the world's largest corporations, pensions, funds of hedge funds, and sovereign wealth funds. Among other accomplishments, Bhansali was the lead portfolio manager and designer of the algorithm behind the PIMCO TRENDS Managed Futures Strategy Fund, which was the firm's first systematic, rules-based mutual fund.

"With another cycle of uncertainty disrupting financial markets, this is an excellent time to start a firm that can help clients navigate the volatility," Bhansali said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bill Trott)