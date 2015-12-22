NEW YORK Dec 22 Vineer Bhansali, a Pimco
managing director and "tail risk" expert who is leaving the
Newport Beach, Calif-based firm this week, said on Tuesday that
he is forming investment management advisory firm LongTail Alpha
LLC.
Bhansali, 49, had been at Pacific Investment Management for
16 years, serving the last eight as managing director and Head
of the Quantitative Portfolios Team. He is an expert in
tail-risk hedging, which was the talk of Wall Street in 2008
after global markets nosedived and traumatized investors tried
to figure out how they could protect themselves from extreme or
"black swan" events.
"LongTail Alpha believes that sustained portfolio
performance comes from expecting the unexpected, and positioning
portfolios to earn yield while maintaining convexity," a
statement from LongTail said. "The firm will blend a solutions
approach with additional value provided through applying decades
of experience in active portfolio implementation of these
techniques."
Bhansali served as the head of quantitative investment
portfolios at Pimco, managing almost $50 billion notional value
in tail risk portfolios for some of the world's largest
corporations, pensions, funds of hedge funds, and sovereign
wealth funds. Among other accomplishments, Bhansali was the lead
portfolio manager and designer of the algorithm behind the PIMCO
TRENDS Managed Futures Strategy Fund, which was the firm's first
systematic, rules-based mutual fund.
"With another cycle of uncertainty disrupting financial
markets, this is an excellent time to start a firm that can help
clients navigate the volatility," Bhansali said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bill Trott)