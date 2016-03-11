Hong Kong stocks end lower, hover near 21-month highs
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
FRANKFURT, March 11 Allianz will work to bring Pimco back to its old strength this year, as third party investors continue to withdraw funds from the asset management unit, the German insurer's chief executive said on Friday.
"Pimco will again be an area of focus for Allianz in 2016," with the clear goal of regaining its former momentum," Oliver Baete said in a letter to shareholders in the insurer's annual report.
Pimco had faced turmoil following massive investor outflows in recent years and the departure of key executives, including its founder, "bond king" Bill Gross, in 2014.
Baete said Pimco's new management team had stabilised the business and reduced outflows, though these have not yet ceased. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
STRASBOURG, May 17 European Council President Donald Tusk, who will oversee the negotiations that will take Britain out of the EU, said on Wednesday he wanted other member states to be fair towards London, while retaining their unity.