(Adds performance of the Pimco Income Fund)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Dec 8 Global investment management
firm Pimco is adding energy-related securities to some of its
portfolios as the Newport Beach, California firm expects oil
prices to rise over the next 12 months, Dan Ivascyn, group chief
investment officer, said in an interview on Tuesday.
"We've been adding some oil-related and energy-related names
in our broader mandates," Ivascyn said. Pacific Investment
Management Co, which is a unit of Allianz SE, oversaw
$1.47 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30.
"We are becoming constructive in this sector because we
expect oil higher in price over the next 12 months or so,"
Ivascyn added. He declined to provide any specific names Pimco
is adding to some of its portfolios.
Ivascyn affirmed that the $52.4 billion Pimco Income Fund
still holds a tiny exposure in Brazilian oil producer
Petrobras. In the multi-sector bond category, Pimco
Income is posting returns of 3.30 percent year-to-date and
outperforming its category by 2.34 percentage points. It is
surpassing 98 percent of its peer category.
On a 12-month basis, Pimco Income is posting returns of 2.63
percent, easily beating 97 percent of its peer category.
Monday, Pimco named two former central bank chiefs and a
former British prime minister to sit on a new board to advise on
economic, political and strategic developments.
Ben Bernanke, who chaired the U.S. Federal Reserve from 2006
to 2014 and was named a senior Pimco adviser in April, will lead
the Pimco Global Advisory Board.
The board also includes Jean-Claude Trichet, president of
the European Central Bank from 2003 to 2011, and Gordon Brown,
the U.K. prime minister from 2007 to 2010.
Other members include Ng Kok Song, who was group chief
investment officer of the Government of Singapore Investment
Corp sovereign wealth fund from 2007 to 2013; and Anne-Marie
Slaughter, president of the think tank New America and a former
U.S. Department of State policy director.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Andrea Ricci and David
Gregorio)