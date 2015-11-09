* Gross' $200 mln lawsuit alleged breach of contract
By Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 9 Saying the billionaire known as the "Bond
King" should cease engaging in "reputational warfare," Pacific
Investment Management Co said co-founder Bill Gross' lawsuit
accusing it of driving him out so others could divvy up his
bonus should be thrown out.
In papers filed on Monday with a state court in Orange
County, California, Pimco and its parent Allianz SE
said Gross failed in his $200 million lawsuit to allege that
they breached his contract or coerced his Sept. 2014 exit. They
also said Gross could have been fired at any time without cause.
Gross' departure from Newport Beach, California-based Pimco
followed months of negative reports about his management style,
as well as weak performance at Pimco Total Return,
which he had built into the world's largest bond fund by assets.
"The complaint, parts of which read more like a screenplay
than a court pleading, uses irrelevant and false personal
attacks on Mr. Gross's former colleagues in an apparent effort
to distract attention from the fundamental failings of these
'contract' claims," the defendants said in Monday's filing.
"Pimco has moved forward since Mr. Gross's resignation,"
they added. "It is time for him to do the same, instead of
treating this court as a forum to engage in the kind of
reputational warfare embodied in his legally groundless
complaint."
A hearing is set for March 14, 2016.
Patricia Glaser, a lawyer for Gross, said "we are
disappointed" at Pimco's filing, "but are confident in our case
moving forward. Notably, Pimco's papers do not dispute the
substance of Mr. Gross's allegations in any material way."
A spokeswoman for Janus Capital Group Inc, where
Gross now works, said: "This is a personal matter for Bill and
unrelated to Janus."
In his Oct. 8 lawsuit, Gross said a "cabal" of Pimco
executives including Daniel Ivascyn, his successor as chief
investment officer, plotted to oust him out of "a lust for
power, greed, and a desire to improve their own financial
position and reputation."
He said the ouster deprived him of most of a back-loaded
bonus expected to top $250 million in 2014.
Total Return's assets peaked at $293 billion in April 2013,
but have since fallen to below $100 billion.
Gross now runs the roughly $1.4 billion Janus Global
Unconstrained Bond Fund. Morningstar Inc said it has
underperformed three-quarters of its peers this year. Forbes
magazine estimates Gross' net worth at about $2 billion.
The case is Gross v. Pacific Investment Management Co et al,
California Superior Court, Orange County, No. 2015-00813636.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Ablan in New York;
Editing by Phil Berlowitz)