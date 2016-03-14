(Adds $200 million figure to headline)
By Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Ablan
March 14 Bond manager Bill Gross will be able to
pursue his lawsuit to recoup at least $200 million he claims
that Pacific Investment Management Co owes him in the wake of
his 2014 ouster from the firm he co-founded.
California Superior Court Judge Martha Gooding ruled late
Sunday that Gross' breach-of-contract lawsuit was strong enough
to proceed.
The Santa Ana-based judge said Gross "alleges sufficient
facts based on allegations concerning his status as the founder,
a 40-year history, an alleged track record of bringing success
and/or fame to the enterprise, as well as a series of alleged
oral promises/assurances of continued employment."
Gooding's ruling had been tentative, and a scheduled hearing
on the matter was canceled as a result. The judge did not rule
on the lawsuit's merits.
David Boies, a lawyer for Pimco, said: "Pimco is confident
that it will prevail when the parties present their evidence to
the court."
Gross abruptly left Pimco in September 2014 following
negative reports about his management style and weak returns at
Pimco Total Return, which he had built into what was
at the time the world's largest bond fund.
He sued Pimco in October 2015, claiming that executives
plotted to oust him and divide his bonus among themselves.
Pimco has said Gross had no employment guarantee and could
have been fired at any time without cause.
The Newport Beach, California-based unit of German insurer
Allianz SE has until April 4 to file a formal answer
to Gross' lawsuit.
Patricia Glaser, a lawyer for Gross, said: "We are very
pleased with the court's ruling and are looking forward to the
opportunity to prove our case in court."
Gross, 71, now manages the $1.3 billion Janus Global
Unconstrained Bond Fund for Denver-based Janus Capital
Group Inc.
A large portion of the fund's assets comes from Gross, whose
net worth is $1.95 billion, according to Forbes magazine.
Gross has said he will donate proceeds from the Pimco
lawsuit to charity.
The case is Gross v. Pacific Investment Management Co et al,
California Superior Court, Orange County, No. 2015-00813636.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel in New York;
Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)