Sept 26 Pacific Investment Management Co must
turn over some records sought by its former star bond fund
manager Bill Gross, who is pursuing a $200 million lawsuit
claiming he was forced to resign so that his bonus could be
divided among others.
In an order dated Monday, California Superior Court Justice
Deborah Servino in Santa Ana granted part of Gross' request for
documents, including details on Pimco's bonus pool, possible
leaks to the press about internal dissension prior to Gross'
departure, and succession plans.
Gross was also permitted to conduct depositions of several
Pimco officials, including Dan Ivascyn, his successor as group
chief investment officer.
But the judge said Gross was not entitled to all the
materials he sought, calling some of his requests "impermissibly
broad and unreasonable."
She urged both sides to avoid "gamesmanship," and to focus
on preparing for a possible trial next Sept. 18.
Pimco has long maintained that Gross' lawsuit has no merit.
"As to the majority of Mr. Gross's requests, the court held
that 'the far-reaching categories of documents sought here are
impermissibly broad and unreasonable," its lawyer David Boies
said in a statement. "We will promptly provide the additional
discovery that the court held is appropriate."
Patricia Glaser, a lawyer for Gross, said she was "very
pleased" with the decision.
Gross sued Newport Beach, California-based Pimco last
October over his sudden September 2014 departure.
Pimco, a unit of German insurer Allianz SE, has
said Gross' "egregious misconduct" would have given it good
cause to terminate his employment, and that the lawsuit was part
of his "sad obsession" to attack his former firm.
Gross now runs the $1.5 billion Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond fund for Janus Capital Group Inc.
He had previously built Pimco Total Return into
the world's largest bond fund, with $293 billion of assets. The
fund is now less than one-third that size.
Gross is worth $2.4 billion, according to Forbes magazine,
and has pledged to donate proceeds from his lawsuit to charity.
The case is Gross v. Pacific Investment Management Co et al,
California Superior Court, Orange County, No. 2015-00813636.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Ablan in New York;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)