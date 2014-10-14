Chinese developer to bring Xiongan frenzy to offshore investors
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis
* Aimco, allianz and hastings successfully bid for acquisition of porterbrook
* Allianz says parties have contractually agreed not to disclose the purchase price
* Allianz says transaction is expected to complete by the end of october
Related news
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis
SHANGHAI, April 17 An adviser to China's central bank has flagged that China's central bank could reduce the amount of cash banks need to hold, saying such cuts to the reserve requirement ratio would be normal given the sharp drops in its foreign exchange reserves.