FRANKFURT, March 5 Allianz, Europe's biggest insurer, pumped nearly 2 billion euros ($2.64 billion) into property investments in 2011 to boost earnings in the face of low interest rates prevailing in traditional fixed-income assets like bonds.

The level of investment was about the same as in 2010, a spokeswoman for Allianz Real Estate said on Monday, declining to give a forecast for investments in 2012.

German insurers have also been muscling into commercial real estate lending as banks' ability to underwrite big, long-term projects flags.

Allianz Real Estate Chief Executive Olivier Piani predicted 2012 would also be a challenging year, following the difficult financial environment in 2011.

"We may look to new markets outside the euro zone," Piani said in a statement, adding that the changes facing the banking sector were providing opportunities for Allianz's debt investments.

Direct investments, such as the purchase of an 80 percent stake in a shopping centre in Frankfurt and acquisitions in Paris, accounted for about 1 billion of last year's total investments, Allianz said.

Indirect investments through joint ventures for logistics and investment funds in the U.S. market totalled more than 500 million euros, while property financing became a third pillar of activity with Allianz extending about 500 million euros in credit in Europe. ($1 = 0.7573 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christian Kraemer; Editing by David Cowell)