MUNICH May 3 Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete told shareholders that the company would exercise caution in any future acquisitions because prices in the sector are high.

"We will continue to be very careful investing your money," Baete told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting.

He pointed to property insurance as a sector that was of particular interest for Allianz. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Joern Poltz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)