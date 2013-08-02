FRANKFURT Aug 2 Allianz is confident
of meeting any additional capital demands placed on it after the
insurer was designated as a "systemically relevant" financial
institution by international regulators.
Chief Executive Michael Diekmann maintained that Allianz was
not a threat to the financial system and said he was confident
the company would come to a sensible solution on the
implications of being held to higher standards in talks with
regulators over the coming months.
"Allianz's business mix and risk management is so well
positioned that we are already able today to meet all the
additional capital demands from the 'systemically relevant'
designation," Diekmann told a conference call on Friday.
Allianz was one of nine global insurers identified last
month as being so important to the financial system that they
should be subject to closer regulatory scrutiny and hold a yet
to be determined amount of additional capital.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)