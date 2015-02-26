MUNICH Feb 26 The chief executive of Europe's
largest insurer, Allianz, on Thursday blasted the
European Central Bank's ultra-cheap money policy as a threat to
the single currency's cohesion and a driver of further financial
market ructions.
"We are very skeptical about this policy of 'cheap money' in
the euro zone," Diekmann said in remarks on the insurer's 2014
results before he turns over the company's helm to Oliver Baete
in May.
"Its benefits are controversial; from a political
perspective, it has the potential to blow the cohesion of
monetary union to pieces and it also triggers further turbulence
on the financial markets," he said.
The ECB is preparing to begin buying euro zone government
bonds in an effort to help kick-start the bloc's flagging
economy.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)