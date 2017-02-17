ZURICH Feb 17 Allianz toned down its appetite for deals on Friday after failing so far to pin down suitable deals to use cash it set aside, while announcing a bigger-than-expected share buyback and more generous 2016 dividend.

"I think we can deliver all our targets internally," Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer told CNBC on Friday, the day after the Munich-based insurer failed said it would return its unused budget for external growth of up to 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) to shareholders.

"If an acquisition fits our business and our future strategy, and we can add it, certainly we are looking at it. But it is not a must for us, it is a 'can'," Wemmer said.

Allianz reached its end-2016 deadline to either spend cash accrued under its capital management policy or return any unused M&A budget to shareholders.

Allianz had on Thursday said it would be adjusting that policy by axing a three-year cycle that had pressured management to seal a deal by Friday. (Editing by David Holmes)