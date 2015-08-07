FRANKFURT Aug 7 German insurer Allianz
said it expected operating profit of 10.8 billion
euros ($11.8 billion) this year - the top of its target range -
after low damage claims helped boost earnings at its property
and casualty business in the second quarter.
Allianz had previously said its target for operating profit
in 2015 was 10.4 billion euros, plus or minus 400 million
depending on claims and financial market developments.
Quarterly net profit was 2.02 billion euros, compared with
an average estimate of 1.78 billion euros in a Reuters poll of
banks and brokerages and 1.76 billion in the year-earlier
quarter.
($1 = 0.9156 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)