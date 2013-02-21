BRIEF-Braviken Logistik elects Christer Rapp as chairman
* ELECTS CHRISTER RAPP AS CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT Feb 21 Allianz beat expectations with fourth-quarter net profit of 1.22 billion euros ($1.63 billion), that was helped by strong gains in insurance and asset management.
Quarterly net profit was above the highest forecast of 1.18 billion euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
The average of 12 forecasts in that poll was for net profit of 982 million euros, compared with 492 million a year earlier.
Europe's biggest insurer also said it would keep its dividend for 2012 stable at 4.50 euros, though full year net profit after minority interests more than doubled to 5.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7479 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
* ELECTS CHRISTER RAPP AS CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, June 1 Sri Lankan shares rose for a second straight session on Thursday, posting their highest close in nearly one week, in high turnover with foreign investors buying into the island nations' risky assets.