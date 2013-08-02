EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT Aug 2 Allianz's net profit rose by a forecast-beating 27 percent to 1.6 billion euros ($2.12 billion) in the second quarter, helped by strong performance in property and casualty insurance and asset management.
Europe's biggest insurer had been expected to report quarterly net profit of 1.29 billion euros, the average of 10 forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed, up from 1.25 billion in the year-earlier quarter.
Operating profit rose by 5.2 percent to 2.4 billion euros, it said on Friday, also beating the poll average.
Allianz confirmed its goal of reaching operating profit of 9.2 billion euros this year, plus or minus 500 million, but added it would likely reach the top of the range. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.