FRANKFURT Nov 8 Allianz said it expected operating profit of slightly more than 9.7 billion euros ($13 billion) in 2013, edging over the top of its target range, helped by better-than-expected performance in its insurance businesses.

Europe's biggest insurer on Friday also posted a slight rise in third quarter net profit to 1.45 billion euros, compared with the 1.41 billion euro average of 10 forecasts of in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.