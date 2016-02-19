FRANKFURT Feb 19 Allianz unveiled a lower than expected dividend of 7.30 euros ($8.12) per share for 2015 after posting net profit for the fourth quarter and full year that were also slightly below analyst consensus.

The proposed dividend was up 6.6 percent from the previous year's 6.85 euros per share but below the average expectation for 7.35 euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Full year net profit was 6.6 billion euros, also slightly below the 6.7 billion average forecast in the poll.

