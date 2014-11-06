FRANKFURT Nov 6 German insurer Allianz
bumped up its dividend and promised further payouts in
the future after unveiling an 11 percent rise in net profit in
the third quarter that beat expectations.
Europe's biggest insurer on Thursday said it would pay out
50 percent of net profit as a dividend, compared with 40 percent
up to now. The move is likely to help mollify shareholders
worried about management turmoil and investor outflows at asset
management arm Pimco.
Allianz also said its quarterly net profit jumped to 1.6
billion euros ($1.98 billion) from 1.45 billion in the year
earlier quarter, beating the 1.54 billion euros average in a
Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
The company also confirmed that it expected to reach
operating profit of around 10.5 billion euros in 2014.
(1 US dollar = 0.8082 euro)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)