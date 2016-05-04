FRANKFURT May 4 Allianz's sales
decline by 6.4 percent in the first quarter was mainly due to
changes it made to its life insurance operations, Chief
Executive Oliver Baete told shareholders gathered for the
insurer's annual meeting on Wednesday.
"We have completely refocused our life insurance business,"
he said on Wednesday, adding that this would produce "positive
effects".
In the current low interest rate environment insurers are
grappling to generate the returns that they have promised to pay
out on life insurance products.
Allianz has therefore sought to sell fewer policies with
life-long guaranteed returns and is instead focusing on more
flexible products for which it has to reserve less capital.
On Monday, Allianz posted a 3.5 percent decline of
first-quarter operating profit, without specifying the reason
for the drop. Net income jumped 21 percent due to one-off
effects.
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze;
Editing by Ludwig Burger)