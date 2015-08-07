* Sees 2015 operating profit at 10.8 bln eur
* Q2 net 2.02 bln eur vs poll 1.78 bln
* Asset management hurt by Pimco outflows
(Adds CEO quotes, analyst comment, detail)
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Aug 7 Europe's biggest insurer
Allianz expects to reach the top of its operating
profit target range this year, and Chief Executive Oliver Baete
said asset management unit Pimco was picking up after two years
of investor defections.
Allianz forecast on Friday operating earnings of 10.8
billion euros ($11.8 billion) in 2015, compared with a previous
goal of 10.4 billion plus or minus 400 million depending on
claims and financial market developments.
Baete, who took the helm in May, said Allianz's
profitability and balance sheet strength were a good base for a
strategy review that he plans to complete this year and start
putting into effect in 2016.
Of crucial concern for analysts and shareholders is how the
insurer will rekindle earnings at Pacific Investment Management
Company (Pimco), which normally contributes around a fifth of
group operating profit.
U.S.-based Pimco saw a further 29.3 billion euros in third
party net outflows in the second quarter after record outflows
and management turmoil last year, including the acrimonious
departure of its leader Bill Gross, known as the "Bond King".
"The lower average assets under management and potential for
negative market movements gives us concerns over the ongoing
earnings trajectory in asset management," RBC Capital Markets
analyst Paul De'Ath said in a note to clients.
Baete told journalists in a conference call that Pimco was
on the mend, with improving performance, a stabilised management
team and investments in service and marketing.
"We will see continuous and further improvement in the
coming quarters," Baete said, adding that third party investor
outflows at Pimco continued to narrow in July.
Pimco said this week it may face U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission civil charges over whether it inflated the
returns of a popular exchange-traded fund once managed by Gross.
Baete declined to give details but said Pimco was not
suspected of harming investor interests in the case.
Allianz would concentrate more on finding the right balance
between growth and margins, having previously been defensively
positioned, Baete said. He cited Asia and the United States as
among target regions for growth but said the company would take
a cautious approach on takeovers.
Tighter European regulations from 2016 have encouraged
consolidation in the industry.
Baete declined to comment on whether Allianz would be
interested in bidding for British insurer RSA, as some
analysts have suggested.
(For a related Reuters BREAKINGVIEWS story, click on
)
($1 = 0.9156 euros)
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by
David Holmes and Susan Fenton)