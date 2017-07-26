UPDATE 1-Allianz sees 2017 profit near upper end of target range

* Prelim second-quarter earnings improve across all segments

* Fewer claims from natural catastrophes

* Asset management business that includes PIMCO shows strength (Updates with detail of earnings report)

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - The German insurance giant Allianz forecast on Wednesday that full-year operating profit would be "near the upper end" of its target range after saying that preliminary second-quarter earnings improved across all business segments.

Operating profit in the second-quarter rose 23 percent to 2.9 billion euros, and revenue rose 2.0 percent to 30 billion euros. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 83.4 percent to 2.0 billion euros.

"Allianz now expects to arrive near the upper end of its operating profit target range of 10.8 billion euros," or $12.7 billion, "plus or minus 500 million euros, barring unforeseen events, crises or natural catastrophes," the insurer said in a statement.

Fewer claims from natural catastrophes helped lift its property and casualty division. Allianz said its combined ratio, a closely-watched measure of expenses to premium income, fell to 93.7 from 96.4 percent.

Allianz's asset management business, which includes bond fund manager PIMCO, also showed signs of strength, with third-party assets under management rising 7.6 percent to 1.41 trillion euros at the end of the second quarter compared with a year earlier.

Allianz plans to publish its detailed earnings report on Aug. 4.