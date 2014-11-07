* Net profit up 11 pct to 1.6 bln euros in Q3
* 2014 operating profit of 10.5 bln euros in reach
* Pimco Q3 revenue drops by 5.9 pct y/y
* Raising dividend payout to 50 pct of profit starting 2014
* Shares rise 4.7 percent vs flat index
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Nov 7 Shares in Allianz SE
jumped more than 5 percent on Friday after the German insurer
promised bigger dividend payouts having posted a
forecast-beating jump in third-quarter profit.
The surprise dividend move helped mollify shareholders
worried about turmoil at asset management arm Pimco, where the
defection of investment guru Bill Gross has unsettled clients,
triggered record investor outflows and weighed on the unit's
quarterly contribution to the group.
"Operating profit in asset management was still on a high
level, but the high net outflows (of client funds) remains a
concern," said DZ Bank analyst Thorsten Wenzel in a client note.
Allianz shares were trading up 4.7 percent by 1450 GMT after
earlier rising as much as 5.4 percent to their highest in over a
month, while the European sector was flat. The stock
fell more than 7 percent following Gross's departure in late
September and is still down 3.5 percent from before then.
In a statement issued after Thursday's Frankfurt stock
market close, Europe's biggest insurer said it would pay out 50
percent of net profit in dividends versus 40 percent up to now.
Allianz had said it would review its dividend policy by year
end after facing calls from investors to bring its dividend more
into line with peers like Zurich Insurance, which pays
out around 70 percent of net results.
"We were positively surprised by Allianz's commitment to not
cut the dividend and to pay out every three years the unused
portion of net profit that is normally dedicated to M&A
(acquisitions)," LBBW analyst Werner Schirmer said in a note.
Analysts pressed Allianz on a call to see if there might be
room to top up the dividend still further, perhaps by coopting
any unused funds from the budget for business development.
"Sometimes I have the feeling you guys are only stopping
when we go to 100 percent payout," Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Wemmer joked in reply to an analyst's question. "And
nobody said any 'thank you' for the 50 percent."
Major European insurers also including Italy's largest
insurer Generali are offering shareholders a bigger
share of their earnings this year as a low level of payouts for
damage claims has allowed them to build up large cash piles.
Elsewhere in the sector shares in reinsurer Swiss Re
jumped on prospects for a higher payout on the back
of higher than expected earnings.
Allianz's quarterly operating and net profit rose 5 percent
and 11 percent respectively, beating the average forecasts in a
Reuters poll of banks and brokerages for 2.4 percent and 6.7
percent increases.
ASSET MANAGEMENT
Operating profit in property-casualty insurance and asset
management were both ahead of average analyst expectations, but
asset management still posted an 8 percent decline from the year
earlier quarter.
Pimco posted an outflow of $48.3 billion across its
open-ended funds in October following the surprise departure of
Gross, adding to the $25.5 billion of withdrawals the previous
month, according to Morningstar data this week.
Gross, who co-founded Pimco in 1971 and built it into one of
the largest investment firms in the world, managing $2 trillion
of pension, endowment and retirement money, resigned on Sept. 26
to join rival Janus Capital Group Inc.
Allianz's asset management arm that Pimco dominates
contributes roughly a quarter of group profit.
About 70 percent of Pimco's outflows in October stemmed from
investors pulling money funds that had been managed by Gross.
"Net outflow ... after the resignation of Bill Gross is
within our expectation," CFO Wemmer said, declining to predict
when and at what level assets under management would stabilise.
"We probably will have somewhere next spring a clear picture
in which direction we go," Wemmer told analysts, adding that the
Pimco brand would remain a "household name."
Revenue at Pimco fell 5.9 percent in the third quarter
compared with the same period a year earlier, the company said.
Allianz also said it was in reach of earning 10.5 billion
euros in operating profit this year, the upper end of its target
range. Quarterly net profit jumped to 1.6 billion euros from
1.45 billion in the year-earlier quarter, beating the 1.54
billion average in the Reuters poll.
(1 US dollar = 0.8082 euro)
