By Jonathan Gould
MUNICH, Feb 19 German insurer Allianz
is preparing itself for a "perfect storm" caused by low interest
rates, weak economic growth and geopolitical risks, its chief
executive said on Friday.
Europe's biggest insurer unveiled a smaller-than-expected
rise in its dividend and a 2016 operating profit target that
matched analysts' expectations, as CEO Oliver Baete works to
fortify his company against "increasingly challenging operating
conditions".
Allianz said it aimed for an operating profit of up to 11
billion euros ($12.2 billion) this year, compared with a
consensus forecast of 10.9 billion euros in a Reuters poll and
10.7 billion in 2015.
Rock-bottom interest rates, stuttering economic growth and
tightening regulation have been hampering insurers for some
time, with fresh geopolitical risks adding to the pressure.
"Brexit is on everyone's lips," Baete told a news
conference, referring to an upcoming referendum on Britain's
continued membership in the European Union.
"If things get difficult again, everyone will look to
whoever is stable and reliable and that's we want to be," said
Baete, presenting his first annual results since becoming chief
executive in May.
Allianz would take advantage of opportunities to consolidate
the insurance market but had no plans for big acquisitions, he
said.
PIMCO TURNAROUND IN 2016
Baete has been revamping operations to make the group more
profitable and resistant to financial shocks.
His plan calls for Allianz to deliver annual earnings per
share growth of 5 percent on average from 2016-2018.
Analysts said that target would take time to reach.
"We believe that the plan will still be delivered, however
it will clearly be more back-end loaded with greater growth in
earnings coming in later years," RBC analysts wrote in a
research note.
While operating profit in the insurer's main business of
property-casualty and life insurance rose last year, including
strong gains in the fourth quarter, Allianz continued to see
investor outflows at U.S. asset management unit Pimco, which saw
operating profit fall by nearly one fifth in 2015.
Allianz said investor outflows were slowing and it expected
to be able to show in 2016 that it has managed a turnaround at
Pimco, Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer said. Pimco will
focus closely on costs this year.
The 2016 operating profit target of 10.5 billion euros this
year, plus or minus 500 million, and the proposed 2015 dividend
of 7.30 euros per share inspired little enthusiasm from analysts
on Friday. They had expected a dividend of 7.35 euros on
average.
Full-year 2015 net profit was 6.6 billion euros, also
slightly below the 6.7 billion average forecast in the poll.
Shares in Allianz were down 1.2 percent by 1215 GMT,
slightly underperforming the German blue-chip index,
which was down 1 percent.
($1 = 0.8991 euros)
