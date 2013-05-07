FRANKFURT May 7 Allianz's net profit
rose by nearly one fourth to about 1.7 billion euros ($2.22
billion) in the first quarter, driven by a solid performance
from all its main businesses, Europe's biggest insurer said on
Tuesday.
"The improvement in our results comes from all of our
business segments, so it is broad-based," Chief Executive
Michael Diekmann said in a statement.
Operating profit rose by 20 percent to 2.8 billion euros but
the insurer said it saw no need to change its outlook in view of
existing market risks.
Allianz is due to release detailed results for the first
quarter on May 15.
($1 = 0.7659 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)